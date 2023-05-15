Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $61.30 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.44.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

