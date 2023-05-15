Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 10.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Olin by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 5.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE OLN opened at $52.52 on Monday. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

