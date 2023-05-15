Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,898,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $41.28 on Monday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.48 million, a P/E ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $830,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,920,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,920,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 16,352 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $626,935.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,352 shares of company stock worth $3,074,336 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

