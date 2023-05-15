O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro Sells 100 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.19, for a total transaction of $96,019.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,107.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, April 14th, Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00.

ORLY stock opened at $962.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $964.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $872.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $844.37.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

