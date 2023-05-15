Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after buying an additional 65,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 67,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

