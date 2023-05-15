Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,515 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $147.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.92. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.