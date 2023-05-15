Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $89.26 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.70 and its 200 day moving average is $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LYB. Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.37.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

