Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 888 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 35,222 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $271.86 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $309.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.87 and a 200-day moving average of $274.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,631 shares of company stock worth $765,751. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.50.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

