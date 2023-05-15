Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 59 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $273.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $282.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Articles

