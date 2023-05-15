Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 6,196 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 583,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,909,000 after acquiring an additional 310,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,385,000 after acquiring an additional 79,732 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $6,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,479,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Kellogg news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $6,878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,479,817.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 631,920 shares of company stock worth $42,540,839 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $70.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.34. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

