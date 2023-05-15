Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,623 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 104,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE RF opened at $15.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

