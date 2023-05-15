Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in V.F. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in V.F. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

V.F. Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of VFC stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

