Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,438 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OVV. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

Ovintiv Trading Down 1.1 %

Ovintiv stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $63.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 29.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

