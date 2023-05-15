Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Stock Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,539 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $20.22 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

