Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.