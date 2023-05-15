Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after acquiring an additional 354,372 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,448,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,441,000 after buying an additional 77,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,237,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,454,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 815,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,862,000 after buying an additional 58,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $76.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.90.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

