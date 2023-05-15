Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Walter Rusnak Buys 5,000 Shares

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) CFO Walter Rusnak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,892.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Walter Rusnak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, May 4th, Walter Rusnak purchased 2,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,460.00.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBHC opened at $12.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. 16.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients and cash management sweep accounts, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.