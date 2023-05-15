Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTEN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

PTEN stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.