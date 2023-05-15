PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 382,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $11,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PENN Entertainment Stock Performance
PENN opened at $24.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $39.35.
PENN Entertainment Company Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
