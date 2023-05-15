PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 382,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $11,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN opened at $24.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.65.

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.