PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Barclays

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PKI has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.60.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $116.30 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.30 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.65%.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $249,903.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.