PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of PMX opened at $8.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

