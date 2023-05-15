Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,285 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $110.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.58.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

