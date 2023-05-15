PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CFO Scott Edward Peterson Sells 25,000 Shares

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.56 million, a PE ratio of 226.50 and a beta of 0.37.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.94 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 6.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYPS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

