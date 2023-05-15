Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $12,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POST. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 1,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Post by 136.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Post by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

POST stock opened at $88.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.59.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

