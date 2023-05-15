Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $32.57 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,715 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
NYSE JNJ opened at $160.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The company has a market capitalization of $417.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.10 and its 200-day moving average is $166.69.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
See Also
