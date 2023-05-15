ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 2,873.5% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Price Performance

Shares of EFZ opened at $18.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $24.46.

About ProShares Short MSCI EAFE

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

