Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,390 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 30.8% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 938,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,599,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after acquiring an additional 33,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 752,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 61.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,361,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after acquiring an additional 516,988 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $26.78.

In related news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

