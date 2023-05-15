Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 1,448 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $181.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $182.43. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

