Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average is $94.34. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.