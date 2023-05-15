Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 220 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 153.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 3,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $2,550,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $2,048,749.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,334 shares of company stock valued at $12,967,175 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research firms recently commented on BYD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

NYSE BYD opened at $68.32 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.89% and a net margin of 18.48%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

