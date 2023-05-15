Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 504 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $87.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $93.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day moving average is $85.56.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

