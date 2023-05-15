Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 4,583 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Yum China by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum China by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on YUMC. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Yum China Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $60.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.28.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,179,041 shares of company stock worth $73,434,579 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

