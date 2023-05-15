Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $233,000 Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $63.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Insider Activity at Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 20,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $496,511.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,517 shares in the company, valued at $496,511.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Metropolitan Bank news, CFO Greg Sigrist purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $35,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 20,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $496,511.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,511.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $553,701 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $21.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $239.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $83.14.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.