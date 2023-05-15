Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $250,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 44.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $647.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $698.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $640.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $615.16.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

