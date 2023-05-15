Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $262,000 Stock Position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LRGE stock opened at $48.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.51. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $49.26.

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.