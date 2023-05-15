Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $265,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

