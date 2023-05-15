Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $271,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,823 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

