Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $272,000 Stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the period.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMI opened at $16.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $19.12.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%.

(Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.