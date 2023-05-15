Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $282,000 Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $130.18 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.35.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.