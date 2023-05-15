Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $291,000 Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAN. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,013,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,679,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70,873.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,086,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,070 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 716,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 43,791 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $25.45 on Monday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.