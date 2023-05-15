Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $292,000 Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 49.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,278,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,165,000 after buying an additional 3,408,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after buying an additional 55,279 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,201,000 after buying an additional 281,141 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FND. TheStreet raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 0.6 %

Floor & Decor stock opened at $92.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

