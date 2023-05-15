Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $294,000 Stock Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGCP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 191,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 142,158 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $24.40.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

