Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 655,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after acquiring an additional 197,422 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,476,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,119,000 after acquiring an additional 93,481 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,639,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 272,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,841,000 after acquiring an additional 61,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 57,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $142.41 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $147.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.