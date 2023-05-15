Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $227,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

AMKR opened at $21.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at $183,570,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at $183,570,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $144,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,287.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock worth $51,141,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

