Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $237,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.43.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $338.09 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $515.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.78. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

