Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $279,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $195.27 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.09 and its 200 day moving average is $219.97. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

