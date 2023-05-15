Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $280,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,442,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,675,000 after acquiring an additional 289,510 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,807,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,612,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $287.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $199.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.48. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.