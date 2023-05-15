Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $282,000 in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 158,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,952,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,233,000 after buying an additional 117,747 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,185,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,483,000 after buying an additional 119,814 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $32.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.74. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.493 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PBA shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.