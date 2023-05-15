Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $293,000 in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

