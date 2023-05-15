Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $294,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Price Performance

Shares of FOCT stock opened at $35.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $290.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

